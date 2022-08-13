Temple city officials will take their show on the road later this month with two special growth-related City Council workshops set in North Texas.
City staff and elected officials plan to spend two days — Aug. 25-26 — in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as they tour at least five city hall facilities in booming Collin and Denton counties.
The benchmark tours are intended to provide inspiration for a proposed project to construct a new Temple municipal building to house the city’s increasing number of employees, officials said.
Collin and Denton counties, just north of Dallas and Fort Worth, respectively, have dramatically grown from the home of small rural communities to large suburban cities over recent decades. Collin was ranked second in the nation and Denton was sixth for adding the most residents between July 2020 and July 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported in March.
The tour of city halls will highlight dramatic growth — similar to what is occurring in Bell County now — as the cities of Flower Mound, Melissa, Lewisville, Prosper and Anna are on the list to be visited.
“When we say benchmarking tours, what I mean by that is that we actually get in a car and drive up to the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said at a workshop in June. “(We will) spend a day or two looking at city hall or municipal facilities that have been constructed in recent years, looking at best practices and what is working well in those facilities and what those cities wish they had considered.”
While the city currently has its existing City Hall at 2 N. Main St., officials said there is much to be desired.
Myers said the current facility — formally called the Temple Municipal Building — was originally built in 1928 as a theater for various performances. While the building has 30,000 square feet of space, she said that not all of it was useable due to its original use.
Officials also pointed out that the current City Council chambers, on the second floor of the building, have access and security challenges.
“Of course, as it is a repurposed facility, we have vaults and orchestra pits to work around,” Myers said. “Not all of the square footage is usable because of the historic layout.”
Expansion exploration
Due to limited space in the current City Hall building, multiple departments have been moved to other facilities across downtown.
Councilman Wendell Williams said a centralized facility would be a big help for employees and residents.
“We are also in other buildings downtown,” Williams said. “And the ability, it seems to me, to bring departments into a central location that complement each other improves efficiency and makes it an easier experience for the public.”
Officials hired consultants in December to start looking at possible locations for the new facility, and make suggestions on what departments would be moved.
Myers said the final suggestion was to build the new facility just to the west of the existing City Hall, using a portion of its parking lot between Central and Adams avenues.
While no plans have been drawn up for the building, officials estimate the facility covering about 35,000 square feet between two floors. The city plans to preserve the existing City Hall, with plans to move out some departments and move others in.
Council space needed
The City Council meeting room is one of the many elements of the existing facility that officials are looking to move into the new building.
Judy Morales, who hopes to go on the tour, previously expressed ideas for some of the space in the new facility.
“It would be nice if we could have a City Council office where we could meet with the public in there,” she said.
With the project far from started, Myers said the exact departments to be moved into the new facility have not been decided.
Parking lot proposal
Consultants who determined the facility’s proposed location suggested that many of the offices on the third floor of the current City Hall would move over.
Some of these offices include the finance department, the city manager’s office, the city attorney’s office, the city secretary’s office and marketing and communications.
With the new structure proposed to take up a large portion of the existing parking lot, officials said a solution will need to be found during the planning process.
“We would imagine there would probably need to be some first level, under the new facility, parking or something similar to that,” Myers said. “(The facility) would not remove all of the parking here but we would need to address that in the preliminary design to make sure parking exists for both of these facilities.”
The current timeline for the project, presented in a June workshop, shows completion of a final design for the building sometime in June of 2023, with construction to possibly start in September.
Seeking inspiration
City officials will seek inspiration from the tour of five North Texas municipal facilities — some of which emulate historic courthouses in the state.
Melissa City Hall, a 42,000-square-foot, two-story red brick structure with stone accents, has a dramatic arched entrance, lots of light, a large city council chamber and a large outdoor pond with a spray fountain. Melissa is a town of more than 15,000 just north of McKinney, the Collin County seat.
The building was “envisioned as the heart of a new civic center” north of the original center of the town, according to the Beck architectural firm, which designed the facility. The building “reflects the community’s style inspiration of Texas’ historic courthouses,” the firm said.
In the booming Denton County city of Lewisville, officials left their outdated city hall complex (now a county annex) to build an impressive new city hall in 2003.
The multi-story red-brick city hall, at 151 W. Church St., also emulates a classic Texas courthouse and features three large arched entrances and a dramatic clock tower with a curved copper roof.
West of Lewisville, the city of Flower Mound has grown up on the prairie to now include more than 78,000 residents. Flower Mound’s new city hall, approved in 2017, features a modern design with more than 46,000 square feet. The two-story facility includes expanded council chambers, an emergency command center and two pools at both entrances.
Tour details
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the benchmark tours will include Mayor Tim Davis, City Council members, Myers and other members of the city manager’s office.
Representatives from other city departments also are expected to go on the trip to evaluate the structures. These departments include the finance department, the city attorney’s office, city secretary’s office, the police department, fire department, information technology department, facilities department and marketing and communications.
Since the tour is work-related, Nowlin said, the city plans to pay for transportation and accommodations for staff and officials. The trip is expected to cost Temple about $7,000 in total.
Public meetings
The workshop meetings and tours are open to the public, but residents will have to pay their own costs.
Temple residents who wish to attend the meetings should meet city staffers at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1600 Hardin Blvd. in McKinney, no later than 10 a.m. Aug. 25 and no later than 8 a.m. Aug. 26, according to meeting agendas.
Benchmarking tours, Nowlin said, were important tools in the planning and development of new facilities.
“This new facility is an investment into our city’s future, and because it will be utilized for years to come, we are taking the planning and development process seriously,” Nowlin said. “As Temple’s population continues to increase, our employee base will also grow in order to best serve our community; consequently, this building needs to have adequate space to accommodate the increase in staff. Furthermore, we must ensure the building and its amenities, equipment and technology will function optimally for our organization’s needs, so staff can best serve residents.”
Williams said the trip was needed for the city, with staff planning to spend the whole time working.
“I will assure you that it will be anything but a rockin’ rollin’ good time, it will be a work trip,” Williams said.