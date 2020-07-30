Temple Lake Park was closed Thursday as emergency responders resumed a recovery operation to find the body of a drowning victim.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the Temple Police Department would release more information about the operation when it becomes available.
Emergency responders resumed their search for a 21-year-old man at 8 a.m. Thursday after spending hours Wednesday evening searching the waters of Lake Belton without success.
The drowning was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A report was received that a man didn’t resurface while swimming at Temple Lake Park, Santos Soto III, a spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said.
The search involved Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Belton Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department.