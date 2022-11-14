The Magic Flute

Pamina (Kaiya Fowler) and Tamino (Jouper Muring) use the magic flute to guide them through their trials in Temple College’s production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” Sung in English, “The Magic Flute” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the main Temple campus.

 Steve Lemmons/Temple College Department of Music

Temple College’s ambitious plan to present its first opera ever in the school’s nearly 100-year history is a culmination of principles established at its opening in 1926.

