Temple College’s ambitious plan to present its first opera ever in the school’s nearly 100-year history is a culmination of principles established at its opening in 1926.
What is surprising is that the college has never staged a full opera during its century. It’s all changing this weekend with the opening of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
Sung in English, “Magic Flute” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the main Temple campus. General admission is $10; students are free.
The production includes 17 singing roles with 16 of them filled with either underclassmen in the Temple College’s music department or upper classmen in TC’s cooperative program with Texas A&M-Central Texas music degree program.
The exception is Gary Holmes, a retired physician who is singing the role of Sarastro.
“The role of Sarastro requires a true basso profundo singer; so, I reached out to Gary. He is doing a wonderful job and serves as an inspiration to our younger cast members,” said director Teri Johnson.
The action centers on Princess Pamina (Kaiya Fowler) and Prince Tamino (Jouper Muring) who must pass through many trials to reach their happy ending. The evil queen (Hope Ash) and a sympathetic godfather, Sarastro (Gary Holmes), along with a comedic sidekick, Papageno (Ethan Matous), provide some of the obstacles the couple must overcome. Mozart blends comedy, love songs and murderous vengeance — all packed in two acts.
Several factors fell into place this year to make the production possible: The college’s new associate of arts degree in musical theatre began this year, which invigorated the associate of arts in theatre degree.
Another plus is the fact that TC is among a few community colleges in the state with an orchestral program. Dr. Alex Corbett is conducting the orchestral score.
The college’s “Opera in a Box” series, begun in 2010, has grown beyond the intimate setting of the Backstage Theatre. The baccalaureate music program launched in 2015 with Texas A&M-Central Texas has been steadily growing and gaining momentum.
Its growth is no surprise, considering Central Texans’ long-standing search for all things cultural and musical.
From its earliest days, the city of Temple had enjoyed a rich cultural heritage, mostly derived from its close association with the city of Galveston, headquarters for the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway.
The Temple Times frequently reported on the comings and goings of Texas-based performers, notably Isabella Offenbach Maas (1817-1891), considered Texas’ prima coloratura soprano for her day. She was the aunt of Temple banker and business leader W. Goodrich Jones, father of Texas Forestry Association. Isabella’s brother was Jacques Offenbach, the operatic composer and impresario.
Traveling performers found appreciative audiences on the Texas frontier willing to pay for tickets. Chautauqua meetings were the annual rites of summer — a series of lectures, concerts and educational seminars designed to bring enlightenment to small- to moderate-sized towns.
By 1926, when Temple College began, founding president, Joseph Singleton Cook (1889-1951) said the college would be “a serious effort to produce enlightened consciences as well as enlightened intellects.”
From the beginning the fine arts were included in the curriculum.
What began as Temple Junior College was among 17 public junior colleges established in the state between 1922 and 1928, most operating as auxiliaries to high schools and overseen by public school boards.
Unusual for its day was Temple’s emphasis on well-rounded students and a curriculum that offered fine arts along with the basics. Besides academics, Temple College students wanted traditions — the zest and spirit — that earmark the post-high-school environment.
The first faculty sponsors for the Glee Club volunteered their time — Doyle David Jackson (1897-1979), choral teacher, and his wife, Mattie Mills Jackson (1898–1996), accompanist.
Both stayed on as the college merged with the Temple school district and found a home base at Temple High School.
Jackson, who would remain with Temple College as professor and registrar until 1930, was well-liked among students, who dedicated the 1930 college yearbook to him. He would later spend the rest of his career as professor of education at Texas Tech University, Lubbock.
After World War II, Louis “Lou” Hadwin Loving (1918-2009) expanded the choir offerings, participated in the conventions of the Texas Federation of Music Clubs and other music-related organizations as well as booked Temple College’s young musicians on local radio and television programs. Loving also founded the Harmony Maids, all-women ensemble, and the Boys’ Quartet.
Picking up the mantle from Loving was Mary Alice Cowley Marshall (1903-2013), music professor from 1955 to 1973.
“I was the music department. I taught choir, music theory and music appreciation,” Marshall said in a 2001 interview. “To interest students in the choir program, I would walk down the lines of registration, which was then held in the library, and ask, ‘Can you carry a tune in a bucket if I furnish the bucket?’”
By the 1990s, new faculty energized the Music Department with fresh ideas. The three-day Temple College Jazz Fest, launched in 1990, featured workshops and performances for college students as well as middle- and high-school students. Well-known performers also were featured in the final gala concert.
Presenting “The Magic Flute” pushes the TC music department into still higher ambitions.
Ethan Matous, TC sophomore baritone who is playing Papageno, has discovered that the challenging role requires strong stage presence, comedic timing and a fine voice.
“I have had the time of my life preparing this show,” Matous said.