ROCKDALE — Classes in the Rockdale Independent School District are canceled today due to a main water break and the expectation of a boil water notice.
District staff will report for work today, according to a news release on the district’s website.
Jason Hubbell, Rockdale’s public works director, said the main water break — affecting residents west of Childress Drive — already has been repaired but will require a temporary boil water notice.
Hubbell expects the boil water notice to be in effect until midday Thursday.
“It’s just precautionary. … When you lose system pressure like that you have to do a boil water notice,” Hubbell said. “We have to wait for the water samples to come back. As long as the sample passes the lab’s test, we’re good to go. If not, we’ll just have to collect more samples.”
The boil water notice will remain in effect until the samples pass the state’s tests.