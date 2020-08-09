It’s summertime in Central Texas and the high temperatures are quickly leeching any moisture from the ground — increasing the risk of wildfires in the area.
Frequent fires tax the physical and financial resources of area volunteer fire departments, and those departments have to look for other methods to finance repairs to firefighting equipment. They also have to find ways to keep the doors open so their district has protection.
Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier said his department put all its plans on hold to focus on public safety.
“We’re not doing the things we wanted to. We’re not spending money unless we have to,” Berrier said.
Three of their fundraisers — and probably a fourth — have been canceled because they just can’t ask people for money during a period of high unemployment during the coronavirus crisis, he said.
The department usually mails donation letters every other year, but they’re not doing that this year, either.
“We’re tightening up,” Berrier said. “We go to at least one wildfire a week.”
Bell County and other surrounding counties remain under a burn ban.
Large wildfire
Berrier and his crew fought alongside others at a wildfire in Florence, which is in Williamson County.
That fire burned about 150 acres, Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Erin O’Connor said Friday. The fire began at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday and was under control and about 75 percent contained by 11:30 a.m. Friday, she said.
About 75 homes were evacuated, but the residents were later allowed to go home. One home had moderate damage but was unoccupied, O’Connor said.
About 20 firefighters battled the fire, aided by the Forest Service.
Berrier talked about the rough terrain firefighters had to battle and the other battles with heat and exhaustion. However, people brought them food, Gatorade and water.
Triple digits forecast
Over the past week, state and local resources have responded to 53 wildfires that have burned 12,090 acres, according to a news release from the Forest Service.
The coming week is forecast to be hot and dry, similar to July 9-17 when state and local departments went to 205 wildfires that consumed 45,376 acres.
Triple-digit temperatures are forecast, causing further drying of land that increases the chance of wildfires. Nine of 10 wildfires are caused by people, the Forest Service said.