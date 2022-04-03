Art imitates life — on stage and in science books.
Temple Civic Theatre’s current Main Stage production of “Inherit the Wind,” playing this Thursday through Sunday, is a fictionalized account of the true-life trial dubbed the “Scopes monkey trial.”
In the play, a political candidate with eyes on the presidency pits his bombastic rhetoric against a famous progressive lawyer hired to defend a schoolteacher who dared teach about Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. The play debuted in 1955 as a response to the McCarthy red-scare hearings, when people were accused of being communists without evidence.
In real life, Lula Pace (1868-1925) defied religious zealots by standing up for academic freedom — far away from stage lights. Pace wanted to be a science trailblazer, not the flamethrower in a holy war. When a firebrand preacher pound-ed his pulpit, sparks flew all the way into her classroom. That’s when Pace stood her ground.
The issue: Charles Darwin versus the book of Genesis.
What resulted was a contentious struggle for academic freedom. Pace didn’t intend to become a cause célèbre; it just turned out that way.
Born in Mississippi, Pace grew up in Temple. By the late 1880s, she enrolled in Baylor Female College (later the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) shortly after the school moved from Independence.
Pace’s love of learning and curiosity about the natural world pushed her to more studies. When she graduated in 1890 with a bachelor of science degree, she began teaching in Temple public schools while she enrolled in summer courses at the University of Chicago. By 1902, she earned a master of science degree.
The next year, she accepted a position as assistant professor of biology at Baylor University, where she was the only woman professor in the science department and one of only five female faculty members.
She found her niche teaching biology, botany and geology, while she continued at the University of Chicago, receiving a doctorate in biology in 1907. At the time, Texas had fewer than 10 women with Ph.D. science degrees. She was the first woman faculty member at Baylor to hold a Ph.D. She eventually became the first woman to chair the school’s Department of Botany and Geology. Pace mentored many students, especially encouraging women to enter science professions.
Adversity did not deter her from what she knew was the right course of action. Former student Irene Marschall King (1893-1980) recalled, “Early in life, Lula Pace knew that she wanted something definite, commanding; she decided what it was, then put all her efforts in that direction. … She seemed to know where she was and where she was going. That was her contribution to her students.”
Pace maintained strict academic standards in her classes, with her botany courses including the work of Charles Darwin and evolution theory. Her goal was to prepare well-rounded students with an understanding of all scientific theories. Her papers and writings reveal “the life work of a woman who followed her passions in spite of what society’s norms dictated,” said Thomas DeShong, archival assistant at Baylor’s Texas Collection.
That inflamed the Rev. J. Frank Norris (1877-1952), fiery fundamentalist Baptist preacher and pastor of Fort Worth’s First Baptist Church with a hefty list of ultra-conservative supporters.
Norris launched a relentless campaign openly criticizing his brethren, church publications and church-supported schools for what he called “modernism, evolution and infidelity.”
Baylor’s science professors — Pace in particular — bore the brunt of his condemnation.
Two Baylor professors resigned, but Pace and another science professor held their ground.
While adamant they were committed Christians, they insisted the Genesis account used “allegorical and figurative language.”
Baylor president Samuel Palmer Brooks (1863-1931) staunchly defended Pace and her department. Adding his endorsement was Baylor Female College president John Crumpton Hardy (1864-1938). The controversy spilled over into Waco, as hundreds marched from downtown to the Baylor campus in support of the two professors.
Brooks resolutely announced Baylor’s stance to faculty and staff. His statement was reprinted in the state’s major newspapers. “While Baylor teachers do not teach as a fact Darwinian evolution, wherein it is supposed that man came from some monkey or other species, they do acquaint the students with all theories in all subjects,” he said, adding that Pace and her science faculty “believe that God made the world and everything that is or was. … ”
“They are not afraid to look into a microscope for any fact or supposed fact. … But let no one forget that they reverently believe that God is the maker of the world as stated in the Bible,” he said.
Even the Belton Journal jumped into the fray. “Robust Christianity, real Christian faith, is not afraid of discussion,” the paper said in a 1922 editorial.
Finally, Norris’ Baptist brethren had enough of his sensational, inflammatory accusations dividing members. The Baptist General Convention of Texas refused to seat Norris at the 1923 state convention and, two years later, permanently barred him. His influence dimmed and his congregation became marginalized.
With the debate somewhat quelled, Pace took leave from the university in 1924 because of illness and died the following year. She is buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in North Temple, just a few yards from the former site Williamson Branch School house where she spent her early girlhood.
The “Scopes monkey trial” began three weeks after her death.
At the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual gathering that same year, members resolved, “We believe that man was created in holiness under the law of his maker.” A proposal to add the words “and not by evolution” was narrowly rejected.
Throughout the following decades, reality seemed to take second stage to art.
“Inherit the Wind” co-playwright Jerome Lawrence explained in 1996 that his play defends intellectual freedom. “We used the teaching of evolution as a parable, a metaphor for any kind of mind control. ... It’s not about science versus religion. It’s about the right to think.”