Registration for fall classes will begin Tuesday at Temple College.
The college’s campuses in Temple, Hutto and Taylor will hold registration days from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The Temple campus will hold an additional registration day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The registration events are designed to be a “one-stop shop” for prospective students who need to take next steps to meet face-to-face with advisors and enroll in fall courses. Temple College’s fall semester will begin Aug. 16.
“Enrolling in college is a major step in a person’s career journey. Many prospective students don’t know exactly what financial and educational resources are available to them, so we want to do everything we can to meet with our students and help them understand each step,” said Shannon Bralley, Temple College’s associate vice president of student services and enrollment management.
At the registration events, potential students can apply to the institution, enroll in classes, meet with representatives from the Office of Admissions & Records and the Office of Financial Aid, meet an on-site advisor and speak with a success coach
Temple College offers 8-week and 16-week courses during the fall.
“Classes are filling up, and we want our students to be rested and ready to go on Aug. 16,” Bralley said. “These Registration Days are a great opportunity to take all of the steps needed to prepare for a great semester.”
TC has campuses at 2600 S. First St. in Temple as well as at 516 N. Main St. in Taylor and 1600 Innovation Blvd. in Hutto.
In addition, Temple College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society will hold a career preparation workshop 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Academic Center at the Temple campus.
This event is open to the public and will feature sessions on resume development, how to market yourself to employers, interview tips and interview role play. Attendees also will be able to receive professional headshots.
Since new construction is underway at the Temple campus, visitors can park in the north or south parking lots.