Early voting continues today with slightly longer hours this week at six countywide sites.
Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Voting sites are the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
More than 50% of early votes cast through Saturday — 1,269 of the total 2,521 ballots — were recorded at the Temple Annex as residents consider two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond proposal: $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities, and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Other total votes through Saturday are 161 ballots by mail, 416 at the Belton Annex, 173 at the Harker Heights location, 131 at the Killeen Annex, 235 at the Killeen Community Center and 136 at the Salado Church of Christ, according to election records.
Around Bell County, voters are deciding on tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD and a proposal to loosen regulations for the sale of alcohol in Bell County Justice of the Peace District 3.
Voters also can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution.