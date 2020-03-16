Bell County officials announced Monday morning that they identified a second presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
The individual is a 70-year-old man who lives near Belton with a travel history to Europe, according to a news release. The Bell County Public Health District has put the man in self isolation and is contact tracing.
The health district identified the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Friday. Like this one, it was travel related; the health district identified a 29-year-old man in Belton who recently traveled to Spain and France as the first case of COVID-19 in Bell County.
Bell County is holding steady at Stage 2 of its COVID-19 Action Plan. But officials amended it to recommend all gatherings of 50 or more be canceled or postponed, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This action is being taken in accordance with guidance from both CDC and the Bell County Public Health District,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a statement. “I urge event organizers to heed the recommendation and cancel or postpone events scheduled within the next eight weeks.”
Stage 2 requires residents to actively practice social distancing by staying six feet away from each other and avoiding physical contact with people at work and at social gatherings.
All Stage 1 guidelines apply in Stage 2. Those include staying home if you are sick; avoiding contact with sick people; avoid touching your face with unclean hands; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19; and wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent of alcohol content when you cannot wash your hands.