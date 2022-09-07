Popcorn with Police

Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter snacks on some popcorn while looking at a 1957 Ford police car during a Popcorn with the Police event on Wednesday at the Beltonian theater.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

BELTON — Police officers shared their popcorn with movie-goers on Wednesday at the Beltonian Theatre in downtown Belton as part of the department’s ongoing community reach efforts.

jvalley@tdtnews.com