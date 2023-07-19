Although Belton ISD permanently removed four books from the shelves of one its campus libraries after stakeholders challenged them for being too sexual in nature, some believe more action is needed.
Now, four more books in the district are being challenged and pending review: “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elena K. Arnold, “After” by Ann Todd, “The Nowhere Girls” by Amy Reed, and “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur.
Jennifer Bailey, BISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement, told the Telegram in an email that all four are from the Lake Belton High School library — the campus where other books were removed.
“The Sun and Her Flowers,” which was challenged on Jan. 9, is the latest Belton ISD library book to be contested, according to log obtained from the district.
Hillary Hickland, a Belton ISD parent, is among those leading the charge to remove items deemed too sexual for school shelves.
She told the Telegram how this is an issue that she became heavily invested in last August when she learned about a Banned Books Week display at Belton Middle School.
Nationally, book banning is a wedge issue that Hickland said some are trying to twist into the school book conversation. “But that’s not what this is. This is restricting harmful material from children, from minors,” she said. “All of these books are still in publication, nothing has been banned, you can still access it … we’re specifically talking about minors at our public schools.”
Hickland was not happy with how Belton ISD was handling the issue.
“The vast majority of these books are still sitting on the shelves, and the challenge process has stalled completely,” Hickland said. “The school district has known what we have and where it is for a very long time. However, the onus to find, challenge and remove the books has been placed on parents at the expense of our children.”
She emphasized how she is not just an advocate for a change within her own children’s district, as she serves on a subcommittee with the Republican Party of Texas for the legislative priority of stopping the sexualization of Texas kids — a commitment that has included her testimony in favor of House Bill 900 and Senate Bill 13.
HB 900 aims to regulate library materials sold to or included in public school libraries, while SB 13 relates to a district’s library materials and catalog, the creation of local school library advisory councils and parental rights for access.
“Sadly, sexually explicit and age inappropriate books are found in every district,” Hickland said.
Hickland said that eight out of 10 times she will find out about an explicit book someone has found in another school and it will be in the Belton ISD library system.
“These are unaccompanied minors that are being provided with sexually explicit material,” Hickland said, noting that if someone outside of the school handed such books to her children she would call the police.
Hickland listed 11 books — available for checkout in Belton ISD as of May — that she believes meet those criteria: “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur; “Flamer” by Mike Curato; “Sold” by Patricia McCormick; “What Girls are Made Of,” “Damsel” and “Red Hood,” all by Elena Arnold; “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen, “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins, “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, and “The Nowhere Girls” by Amy Reed.
“The real issue is how local governing boards respond to this issue,” Hickland said.
She said parents could access library catalogs from most of the school districts in Texas.
Removal
Rupi Kaur is an author who already had one of her books, “Milk and Honey,” removed from the Lake Belton High School Library following a school board meeting last November.
It was removed alongside “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe.”
Although stakeholders also have previously challenged “What Girls are Made Of” and “The Nowhere Girls,” the books remained at their respective libraries after a committee of five read and reviewed them before making a recommendation to administrators.
Last February, Belton ISD trustees, in a 4-2 vote, permanently removed an additional two books from its library collection after Brenda Howard, a stakeholder, filed multiple grievances.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson — a personal account of his life growing up black and queer in Plainfield, N.J. — was removed for allegedly “violating the Texas Penal Code,” while “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable — a graphic novel that explores a fictional character’s sexuality, family and faith — was removed for “being pervasively vulgar.”
All the removed books were a part of an 18,000-book collection that was purchased when the Lake Belton High campus opened to students in 2020, according to Belton ISD.
“I stand firm that there is nothing about the ‘coming out story’ of ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ and ‘Kiss Number 8’ that has an educational value worth the graphic anal sex, sexual abuse and pervasive vulgarity that is on the pages of both books,” Howard told the Telegram at the time. “There is a whole collection of books at Belton ISD that explore the LGBTQ experience without the graphic sexual content.”
Policy change
In September, the Belton ISD school board approved two new policies that address instructional materials and library materials at campuses separately.
The change requires parents to be involved in the library material reconsideration process, calls for guidance for administrators and staff who select library materials, and allows for parental control of library materials.
“During the reconsideration process, access to some books may be restricted. For example, books with graphic pictures will be removed from shelves and available only with parental permission,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in a letter to parents following the change. “No challenged instructional materials will be removed solely because of the ideas expressed in them.”
Belton ISD parents can currently log in to Destiny, a program that lets users monitor available library content, to view their child’s library history.
“Knowing what your child is interested in and reading can open the door to great conversations at home,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said in a statement last year. “It’s a way to weave in discussions about your family’s values and what’s important in your home.”
“Even though we have legislation that is good, and … could be the solution that we need, obviously we need to implement it locally,” Hickland said.
Staff writer Jerry Prickett contributed to this story.