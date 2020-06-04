BELTON — A Belton teenager was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury for sexual assault of a child younger than 17 and burglary of a building.
Tristen Lonnie Preslar, 19, allegedly broke into Lake Belton High School on Oct. 25 and into a locked, secured electrical room. He reportedly broke into locked cabinets, carts and job boxes to steal tools, according to an arrest affidavit. The padlocks were all cut off.
One of the victims who kept his tools locked up said his tools and equipment were missing, including a Sawzall, an impact driver, a hammer drill and a bit set with a case.
The tools were recovered from a pawn shop. Preslar admitted some of the tools were pawned by him and he received half of the money.
Preslar also admitted he and a juvenile climbed onto the school’s roof, entered through an open hatch and stole the items and tools.
An alleged sexual assault
Preslar also allegedly sexually assaulted a girl younber than 17 at a West Temple community park Sept. 19.
The victim met a juvenile and his friend, later identified as Preslar, and they became intoxicated at the park.
Later, the victim realized she was on the ground and was being sexually assaulted by Preslar, according to the affidavit. The assault stopped when Preslar thought he saw a police car.
The males dressed the victim and carried her home, about 157 feet from the park. She crawled in her window and went to bed, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s father came to her room to ask her missing alcohol, and she told him what happened, the girl said. The police department was called.
A forensic exam was performed and the results were consistent with the girl’s claims.
During an interview with investigators, Preslar confirmed many of the girl’s claims.
Preslar was in the Bell County Jail Thursday with a $100,000 bond for the alleged sexual assault — a second-degree felony charge.