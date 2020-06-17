Two Central Texas men — one from Temple, the other from Austin — received lengthy federal prison sentences for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution ring in the Waco area, authorities announced Wednesday.
Jeremy King, 36, of Temple, and Joe Aaron Holmesley, 42, of Austin, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to 365 months and 300 months, respectively, for a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Waco area from September 2018 to April 2019.
Albright ordered that each defendant pay a $1,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for five years after completing their prison terms, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.
Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, the release said.
The FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Temple Police Department investigated the case, the release said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris prosecuted the case.