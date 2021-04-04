“News can change your life,” the Rev. Jared Burt, senior pastor of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple, told the congregation during the Sunday morning Easter service.
His text was the Gospel of John 20:1-18, which tells of the disciples, Peter and John, running to the empty tomb and of Mary Magdalene being the first to see the risen Lord.
He used the illustration of being at work some years back when his wife called to tell him their fourth child — not due for a couple of weeks — was going to arrive early.
“The reason news changed my life that day was it was a reflection of reality,” he said. “Today we’re talking about news. If you believe it and it’s true, it changes your life … and in fact changes the course of the world.”
Burt summarized the course of human history from the creation, when everything was perfect, through mankind’s turning away from God, and on to God in his great love sending His Son to the rescue.
“The Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many,” he quoted from Matthew 20:28.
What does the news of his resurrection mean to us and the world today, he asked.
He gave the answer in his sermon: “The Four Rolling Stones of the Resurrection.”
“Why did God roll the stone away?” Burt said.
Jesus didn’t need that to get out of the tomb, he said. Jesus later showed on several occasions the ability to appear wherever he wanted, even behind closed doors.
“The stone is rolled away not to let Jesus out but to let us in,” he said.
The first of the four rolling stones was “The Stone of Truth — Don’t settle for tales of stolen bodies.”
He read from the text where Mary Magdalene came to the tomb early, saw the stone had been rolled away, and ran to tell the disciples, “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him,” she told them.
Burt referred to Matthew 27:62 where the chief priests and Pharisees asked Pilate for a guard detail at the tomb because Jesus had said he would rise after three days. The chief priests later gave the argument that his body had been stolen by the disciples.
Burt said most historians agree that the tomb was found empty but do not accept Christ’s resurrection as an option.
“The resurrection, for them, is dead on arrival, because tales of death reigning have been woven into the fabric of humanity,” he said. “We have been conditioned to think God can only do so much.”
The general thinking is that “God can’t really restore my life,” he said, “God can’t heal the brokenness.”
The resurrection of Jesus Christ stands as a timeless witness that God is the creator, the mighty one, Burt said.
“That’s news today that is based on reality, which if you believe it, will change your life,” he said.
His second rolling stone was “The Stone of Hope-Run to the tomb where it happened.”
John and Peter and the other disciples had pledged to follow Jesus to the death, Burt recalled. Yet on the night of his betrayal they all forsook him and fled, and Peter even denied knowing him. Yet when the women told them the tomb was empty, John and Peter ran to see for themselves.
There are people today who have sinned and suffer from guilt, Burt said. Yet they should, as it were, run to the tomb and say, “I want to look at Jesus.”
“He really is the one who is the victor,” Burt said. “He is the gentle and lowly savior.”
Burt’s last two rolling stones were: “The Stone of Life-See the risen Lord and believe,” and “The Stone of Purpose-Spread the story to the world.”