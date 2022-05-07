In Rogers, voters were supportive of the city’s $2 million bond package to fund needed road and underground work
About 65% supported Proposition A while about 60% supported Proposition B, according to early voting results
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
In Rogers, voters were supportive of the city’s $2 million bond package to fund needed road and underground work
About 65% supported Proposition A while about 60% supported Proposition B, according to early voting results