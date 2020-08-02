A 24-year-old man was recovered from the water at Stillhouse Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon near where witnesses reported last seeing him.
Officials were told that while riding an inner tube behind a boat, the man went under and did not surface, said Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arrived on scene and ordered an autopsy be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens and BCSD searched in the Dana Peak Park area, where the man was last seen, Reinhard said.
Another drowning occurred last week at a Bell County lake.
The body of Theodore Key, 21, was recovered from Lake Belton at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, Temple Police Department announced Thursday evening.
A report was received about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that a man didn’t resurface while swimming at Temple Lake Park, Santos Soto III, a spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said.
After searching without success Wednesday emergency responders resumed their search for Key at 8 a.m. Thursday.