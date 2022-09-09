Two men were indicted Wednesday for allegedly fleeing from police in two separate incidents.
Angel L. Rodriguez, 20, of Temple, was indicted on evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
On June 11, 2022, an arrest affidavit said officers with the Temple Police Department observed Rodriguez — described by police as a known narcotics dealer — at a local gas station pumping gasoline.
“The officers observed Rodriguez enter the driver seat of the vehicle and depart heading into an alleyway,” the affidavit said. “As Rodriguez approached an intersection … he failed to stop at a designated stopping point and turned.”
Officers activated their lights in an attempt to stop Rodriguez. But he allegedly sped off, violating traffic laws until patrolmen lost sight of the vehicle when he went up an incline in the road.
“Per department policy, officers did not pursue, but called it in,” the affidavit said. “Multiple officers were unable to locate Rodriguez that night.”
Rodriguez was later arrested. He posted a $100,000 bond on July 25.
Junho Lee
Junho Lee, 45, of Waco, was indicted on evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
On July 14, officers with the Troy Police Department learned that Temple police were on the lookout for a red Chevy Camaro that evaded them driving over 90 miles per hour, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Troy officer Logan Henderson.
“I located the vehicle in the 1300 block of N. (Interstate) 35,” said Henderson. “I pulled behind the vehicle and activated my emergency overhead sirens and lights.”
The Camaro, Henderson said, continued for about four more miles driving over the speed limit before stopping.
“When the vehicle ultimately came to a stop, the driver (Lee) admitted that he had seen my emergency lights but had not stopped,” he said. “He also admitted that he had seen the emergency lights of the Temple police officer who had initially attempted to stop him.”
Lee posted a $15,000 bond on July 25.
Other indictments
Brian Schauer, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Nathan Cleveland, 41, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Jimmie Soto, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Jimmy Wilson, 34, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Trevor Miller, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Trina Webb, 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.