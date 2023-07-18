It’s a habit Temple College’s SkillsUSA STEM Club hopes to continue. For the second straight year, the group captured gold in engineering technology design at the national championships.
The 2023 engineering technology design team — Adrianna Rogers, Tobias Tait and Thomas Clawson — were required to design and create a draw bridge to hold a water bottle during the Atlanta competition. In addition, they presented their “AHA – Articulated Headset Armature,” a device that holds a virtual reality headset to assist VR developers in efficiency and hands-free application when designing products.
The additive manufacturing team — students Ben Cameron and Trio Jimenez — participated in a three-day onsite challenge provided by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. The team first participated in a mini challenge to design a ring, and then completed a full-scale challenge to design and build a device with interchangeable gears capable of picking up multiple items. The team placed fifth in the nation.
“The SkillsUSA competitions have helped me grow in developing skills in problem-solving and the engineering design process,” Rogers, the club’s president, said. “It has opened up multiple opportunities for me through networking and meeting people from all over the country.”
Rogers, who was awarded a $5,000 SkillsUSA Make Your Mark Scholarship provided by Aerotek, said she encourages students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by SkillsUSA and Temple College.
“SkillsUSA has allowed me to collaborate and compete with my peers in a subject that interests me,” Tait said. “Without SkillsUSA, I would not have had a similar experience. I want to thank all our sponsors who supported our teams.”
This year’s successes are a continuation of the club’s many accomplishments in national and state competitions:
• Students received gold awards for chapter display, additive manufacturing, quiz bowl, architectural drafting, and engineering technology design at the 2023 SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary State Leadership and Skills Conference.
• Sandra Melendez, professor of engineering technology and the club’s advisor, was named Texas State Advisor of the Year in 2023.
• In 2022, the club’s engineering technology design team won the gold award for their design of the “Handibat,” a pneumatic device that allows children with disabilities to play baseball, at the SkillsUSA National Championships.
• In 2022, the Temple College SkillsUSA STEM Club was named a Gold Chapter of Distinction – the highest honor a chapter can receive – at the SkillsUSA Texas College/Post-Secondary competition in Houston.
• In May 2022, the group celebrated the grand opening of its SkillsUSA Prototype Lab in Temple College’s Watson Technical Center.
“I am so proud of our students’ accomplishments,” Melendez said. “SkillsUSA provides students with opportunities to apply the real-world skills they have learned at Temple College.”
For more information about Temple College engineering technology programs or the SkillsUSA STEM Club, contact Melendez at Sandra.Melendez@templejc.edu or call 254-298-8442.