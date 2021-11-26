Bell County continues to lag behind the rest of the state in vaccinations, according to the Texas Tribune, as 54% percent of Texans are now fully vaccinated.
The Tribune cited data from the Texas Department of State Health Services showing that only 15.8 million residents, or 54.3% of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated. The Tribune also showed 18.5 million residents, or 63.3% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Data from the Tribune also shows that 37.7% of Bell County residents are fully vaccinated, while 44% have received at least one dose.
The dashboard for the Bell County Public Health District does show slightly higher numbers, with 41.43% of residents fully vaccinated.
Data provided by the state does not include vaccinations done by the military, with Bell County having both Fort Hood and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, a Veterans Administration hospital, so the local rate is expected be higher.
Local data
Following Thanksgiving on Thursday, state and local health officials took the day off Friday from updating their department’s COVID-19 dashboards.
While cases on the Bell County Public Health District’s dashboard has not updated since Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard was updated on Wednesday.
The state’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — having 3.14% of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This was a 0.6 percentage point increase compared to Tuesday’s 2.54% hospitalization rate.
School cases
Belton Independent School District showed only two active cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday, with both being probable.
Killeen ISD reported having a total of 21 active cases of the virus among its campuses, with 14 student cases and seven staff cases. This accounts for about 0.04 percent of all students and staff in the district.
Temple ISD and Salado ISD did not update their COVID-19 numbers Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.