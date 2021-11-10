Temple police are seeking information after a man tried to abduct a 65-year-old woman Wednesday.
At around 3 p.m. officers responded to the area of Stonehaven Drive, where the woman said an unknown man approached her, grabbed her hand and around the neck before attempting to force her into a white truck, according to a news release issued Wednesday night.
The woman was able to get away when the man attempted to follow her. He eventually stopped following her and left.
The suspect is described to be wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
During the investigation, officers learned that residents in the area of Pullman Place Boulevard and Ames Drive also came into contact with an unknown man. The man, who matched the description of the suspect, went from door to door in the neighborhood, the release said.
Police haven’t determined whether the two incidents are related.
This active case is under investigation, police said.
Anyone with any information can call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.