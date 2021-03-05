State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is coauthoring a bill seeking to expand access to broadband internet across Texas, his office announced this week.
The Temple legislator and 30 other lawmakers joined state Rep. Trent Ashby’s House Bill 5 as coauthors. Ashby, a Lufkin Republican, is the primary author.
The measure calls for the creation of a broadband development office inside the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; the creation of a broadband development program; establish a broadband development map that will be updated regularly; and produce a broadband plan within one year of HB 5 becoming law.
HB 5 was referred to the State Affairs Committee. It is waiting for a hearing to be scheduled. State Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, filed the upper chamber’s version of the bill, Senate Bill 5.
High-speed internet is more crucial than ever because of how the COVID-19 pandemic has caused residents and their children to work and do school work from home, Shine said.
“I don’t think the ‘work-from-home’ mentality is going away as the pandemic comes to an end,” the Temple Republican said. “Businesses no longer have to relocate to a major city, and employees don’t have to work in an office for many businesses. It is important for our economy in Bell County and across Texas that we have access to high-speed broadband.”
In a statement, Ashby said HB 5 will help toward the state’s goal of closing the digital divide for Texans who do not have access to internet service.
Expanding broadband internet access is among Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency items — measures the Legislature can move quickly on during the first 60 days of the session.
Rogers schools Superintendent Joe Craig said his district would benefit greatly from the legislation. Rogers ISD is a rural district located in East Bell County.
“With the increase in digital learning, which is only expected to increase moving forward, having high-speed internet available in our students’ homes is vital for their success,” Craig said. “Currently, many of our students and staff use district-issued hotspots for internet at home because it is faster than the service available to them. Unfortunately, in some of our homes, cellphone coverage does not even allow hotspots to work effectively.”
In September, a bipartisan group of 88 lawmakers — including Shine and Bell County’s state senator, Lakeway Republican Dawn Buckingham — sent Abbott a letter asking him to develop a plan to expand broadband access.
“Texas is well overdue for a state broadband plan, and we believe the state needs to begin the process of creating one immediately,” the lawmakers wrote, The Texas Tribune reported.
More than 800,000 rural Texans don’t have good infrastructure for high-speed internet, according to the Austin-based news organization.