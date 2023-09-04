Fewer boats were seen at dwindling Lake Belton on Labor Day as exceptional drought and extreme heat scorch Central Texas.
The drought’s effects are most noticeable at the State Highway 36 bridge, where acres of water have retreated, leaving cracked earth and old infrastructure exposed. Boulders, car parts and wrecked boats are also visible in the lake.
“It’s like someone just pulled the plug,” Carrie Hopkins said as she stood near the bridge Monday. “There was once so much water here.”
Exceptional drought conditions are wilting Central Texas, including Bell County, but severe degradation occurred across the state including southeastern and eastern portions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
“Although we are now into September, Texas is still, predictably, hot & dry,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a social media post Monday. “Hopefully we’ll experience cooler & wetter conditions later this fall & winter.”
Although lightning and storm clouds were seen Sunday night near Lake Belton, no precipitation was recorded at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport in Temple.
Last week, Temple received .06 of an inch after more two months without any rain, National Weather Service data showed.
Dry vegetation has increased the fire risk statewide as emergency crews respond to blazes, including a 300-acre fire at Fort Cavazos.
Exceptional drought — the highest level — is affecting dozens of East and Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Williamson, Milam, Falls and McLennan, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Wildlife also is suffering in the heat and widespread tree mortality is frequently reported.
Most local cities and water suppliers have imposed Stage 2 restrictions, although some areas may face increased restrictions as local lakes continue to drop.
On Monday, Lake Belton was 57.9% full — more than 17 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. Last week, the lake was 58.7%.
A year ago, the lake was 76.6% full, water development board data showed.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is now at its lowest level since being filled.
State data showed the lake was 59.1% full on Monday, compared to 59.8% a week ago. Last week, the lake water level surpassed a record low set in 2012, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The lake also supplies water to Lake Georgetown, now at 48.8% full.
A year ago, Stillhouse was 78.3% full.
Stillhouse, nearly 18 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level on Monday, had an elevation of 604.06 feet — below the record low of 604.83 feet set in January 2012, state water data showed.