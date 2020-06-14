Bon Ton Park in east Temple is long gone, but in the few years of its existence, it was a place of pride and ownership in the early 1900s and where Central Texas African-American residents could celebrate emancipation and freedom.
Although this week’s Juneteenth festivities have been canceled because of a recent rise in COVID-19 infections, it can still be a special time for remembrance and for families to share their ancestors’ stories with younger generations.
The story of Bon Ton Park begins in 1913 with five prominent white businessmen who formed Temple Realty Co.
Three years later, the group focused on an untapped market — the growing population of African-Americans who, 50 years after emancipation, were part of a rising middle class.
Temple also had a booming number of black-owned small businesses — barbershops, beauty shops, funeral homes, groceries, dray services, labor contractors and dry goods stores — mostly located along South Eighth Street and to the east.
Temple Realty purchased acreage between East Avenue E to East Avenue I over to South 20th Street to develop what they called “a Negro subdivision” of affordable homes. They called the area the Bon Ton Addition, taken from French for “good tone” or “fine form.”
The name “Bon Ton” was significant. It commonly referred to a charming enclave of modest homes suited for stable, working-class families. Author Mary Gordon described growing up in Harlem, N.Y., as a “bon-ton neighborhood” — “people walking streets, sitting on stoops, the women in beribboned hats, the men in light suits with shoes as soft-looking as candy.”
Bon Ton was also commonly used for newly developing African-American neighborhoods. Dallas, for example, developed a Bon Ton addition at the same time, but it’s unclear whether it’s related to Temple.
The downside was that Bon Ton’s existence in Temple was evidence of housing discrimination, racism and exclusion. African-Americans were barred from living in certain neighborhoods.
By the early 1900s, Temple’s Emancipation Day celebration (what is now known as Juneteeth, June 19) evolved into a recognition of African-Americans’ social progress, albeit under Jim Crow laws. Nevertheless, African-Americans worked to achieve community respect.
The Temple Times reported in 1906 that the city’s Emancipation Day parade featured decorated floats “representing the industrial and educational progress of the race.” However, African-Americans were allowed into city parks only on certain occasions with permission and only in certain areas.
Temple Realty set aside several acres for what the company called a “colored-people-only” park fittingly called “Bon Ton Park,” located from South 18th to 20th streets and between East Avenues F and H.
A board consisting of leading African-American business leaders was appointed to oversee the park: Albert B. Green, president, cement worker; Professor L.J. Lequey, vice president, African-American school principal; Monroe Wells, secretary, drayman and contractor; Johnson Nelson, assistant secretary, hospital porter; Aaron R. Thornton, treasurer, carpenter; Alexander G. Green, park keeper, oil mill worker; and supervisors, Robert E. Wells, drayman and contractor; Tom Smith, construction worker; Albert Powers, construction; and James W. Marshall, railroad porter.
Neighbors pitched in to build a community center, located at 604 S. 20th St. White business owners donated lumber and supplies. By June 1917, the park was completed and its park features were completed, including landscaping, picnic areas, a baseball diamond and bleachers.
The three-day Juneteenth celebration in 1917 was the grand kickoff for the park, featuring speeches, choirs, and a “Goddess of Liberty” beauty contest featuring young women from four local churches. Parade prizes were awarded for the best decorated automobiles, buggies, floats and “the prettiest-dressed ladies on horseback.”
Thousands arrived from throughout Central Texas. Railways offered reduced ticket rates to Temple. The biggest draw: a baseball game between the Cleburne Oil Burners and the Temple Tornadoes.
The observance always began with religious services, and everyone looked forward to the covered-dish luncheon. “Everybody bring your basket, and let’s have a big spread,” said the full-page announcement in the Temple Daily Telegram.
From then on each year, the Juneteenth celebration grew bigger. Noted African-American author James Thomas Jackson (1925-1985), born in Temple, recalled a few Juneteenth celebrations in the 1930s in his autobiographical book, “Waiting in Line at the Drugstore” (University of North Texas Press, 1993).
Juneteenth held significant spots in his memory. “For it meant much more than Negro Freedom Day; it was Negro History Day. Even in our youth, we were not only learning our roots, we were also planting seeds: in our own inherited land, and in our own time. That was all we had, then,” he wrote.
The park also symbolized African-Americans’ citizenship and patriotism at other times.
They converged from throughout the county for a 1918 Fourth of July parade to support war bond sales during World War I. Following a long list of speeches, a spokesman read “Mr. Hoover’s Appeal to the 12 Million Negroes of the United States” to an attentive crowd. Music and a canning demonstration rounded out the celebration.
Bon Ton Park became the favored gathering spot for African-Americans shut out from the rest of the city: school ball games, traveling tent revivals, civic organizations — Bon Ton Park and its community center were home.
Historian Kathleen Ann Clark, author of “Defining Moments: African American Commemoration and Political Culture” (University of North Carolina Press, 2005), found a deeper meaning to the importance of emphasizing the “progress of the race.”
Bon Ton Park was more than a wide green space; it meant dignity and freedom in the most profound sense.
But, it wouldn’t last.
As oppression by the Ku Klux Klan rose in the 1920s and Jim Crow laws grew in prominence, especially in Bell County, African-Americans were pushed aside. Many moved away to find better opportunities elsewhere, never to return to their Bon Ton roots.