LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is underway today along the Leon River near Little River-Academy.
Volunteers from Texas Equusearch and Fort Hood investigators were combing the river Monday in the search for the missing 20-year-old soldier who disappeared in April. They are based off FM 436 in Bell County.
On Sunday, about 30 volunteers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife began the search along the river.
Guillen disappeared April 22 and was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron headquarters. She was wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness style pants when she was last seen.