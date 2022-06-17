A Killeen man accused of capital murder of multiple people had a dismissal of charges and bond reduction denied by a district judge Friday.
Cedric Marks, 47, who has been incarcerated since Feb. 3, 2019, and held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million, filed for a writ of habeas corpus — a hearing where the prosecution has to show just cause to have someone detained, and the lack of it can have a suspect released.
Judge Steven Duskie of the 426th District Court denied the request.
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty for Marks, who allegedly killed Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, on Jan. 3, 2019.
Marks has maintained his innocence while Maya Maxwell, his alleged accomplice, told investigators that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to distract authorities.
Arrest affidavits in the case said the victims were killed in Austin and the bodies taken to Clearview, Okla., where the bodies were discovered in a shallow grave.
Autopsy reports listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries while Swearingin was strangled. He had contusions, cuts, and abrasions on his body.