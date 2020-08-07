While city facilities such as pumping stations might not be attractive, a new change to Temple’s development code might hide them better.
Members of the Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday on the first reading of an ordinance that would require the screening of utility facilities near residential areas. The change would require either a masonry or pre-cast concrete wall around certain facilities, with some exceptions given for trees, hedges and earthen berms.
Councilwoman Jessica Walker said she and many residents had concerns about the current appearance of screening, and thinks residents will be happier with the changes.
“This popped up when a new substation was going into a residential area and I think we all had concerns about it,” Walker said. “City staff took it to heart, and I know that the citizens are really going to appreciate not having to see a chain link fence with barbed wire wrapped around it across from where their kids play.”
Assistant City Manager David Olson said the move to screen these facilities is an effort by the city to help beautify communities and switch from the current use of chain link fences and barbed wire.
Local facilities that are set to be affected are electrical energy generating plants, substations, gas line and regulation stations, sewage and water pumping stations, and sewage and water treatment plants. Walls covering these facilities will need to be at least 8 feet high.
The Council added the ability for homeowner associations to use the construction of earthen berms, shrubs and trees to cover these facilities instead of the walls.
Marty Janczak, government affairs director with the Temple Area Builders Association, said the group was originally against the measure but now supports it after the use of berms and landscaping were allowed.
Janczak said builders were initially opposed to using high walls to hide small municipal facilities that aren’t much bigger than a manhole.
“Many subdivisions have sewer pumping stations that are just modest, larger manholes covered with a metal fence, surrounded by a chain link fence, and there will be a post with an electrical box on it with a red light,” Janczak said. “TABA is (now) on board, and we think it is a magnificent compromise.”
The second reading to approve the ordinance is set to be heard during the Council’s regular Aug. 20 meeting at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.