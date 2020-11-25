The demolition and removal of the Temple Independent School District’s old administration building on North 23rd Street is underway — a project that will generate additional “green space” for Temple High School athletic programs.
Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told how the removal of the nearly 7,500-square-foot facility has long been a feature of the district’s master plan for Temple High’s campus.
“Eventually, that area will be green space that can be used for athletic field purposes ... because the practice fields are on two sides of that building right now,” Boyd said. “Athletics won’t be able to use it this year, but I imagine they’ll certainly be pleased with more practice space when it’s completed.”
Liberty Hill-based Building Abatement Demolition Co. has removed the facility but Boyd emphasized how there is still much work to be done with the land.
“The demolition was done in about a week, but if you drive down there now the (lot) is not completely cleaned off yet,” Boyd said. “It’s going to take a while to get it cleaned up and the parking lot taken up.”
Boyd noted there were a variety of reasons that played into the desire to demolish the building constructed in 1975.
“For example, the building was not (Americans with Disabilities Act) compatible … and in order to make it viable for anything whatsoever, we would’ve had to make major renovations to it,” he said. “We felt like it had certainly outlived its usefulness, and rather than just letting it sit there and become storage, we felt it was better to take it down and clean off that corner of the lot.”
If the building were not demolished, Boyd said it would have been an additional facility to care for.
“When you leave buildings vacant, they become places to store things,” he said. “Oftentimes, these buildings end up housing items for years, and it just becomes another building you just have to keep an eye on. Without someone in there all the time, you run the risk of the building falling into disrepair or someone trying to break into it.”
Although an additional storage place was necessary momentarily, Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said its purpose was no longer necessary with the district’s latest bond projects coming to a close.
“During the time we had so many projects over at the high school that we had to kind of play musical chairs with all the different groups moving around,” Hernandez said. “It was temporarily useful to store things in that building but now that our bond projects are really coming to an end … it had served its purpose.”
Boyd said the cost of the demolition is about $100,000, and credited much of the fee to the abatement that needed to be done.
“The building was filled with asbestos-containing products, which is fine so long as the building is standing. But all that had to be taken out before it could be demolished,” he said. “It probably took two weeks to just get the abatement done. They had to take out all of the sheetrock, wrapping on pipes, and a lot of things in the ceiling … All things that were asbestos-containing materials.”
Both Boyd and Hernandez agreed that Temple ISD has enjoyed the abundance of space in its new headquarters on West Avenue A that opened in 2018. The administration building — vastly funded through the reinvestment zone — is about 49,000 square feet.