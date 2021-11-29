Belton resident Bernice Curry loves to spend her free time quilting.
“It gives me something purposeful to do,” she said. “Since the pandemic started, I’ve personally made about 70 (quilts) … and I’ve really been working hard over Thanksgiving. I’ve got probably a dozen little projects going on.”
On Saturday, the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St., will host its first Quilt Show and Tea from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — an event that will feature quilts made by Curry and others.
“They’re handmade by our quilters at the center, who have been working diligently,” Judy Owens, the activity director at the center, said. “They vary in size from crib size for children to couch size … and there will probably be 80 for sale. This will showcase the work of our quilters and raise funds for the center.”
Curry — who noted that the Belton Senior Activity Center temporarily ceased in-person activities in response to COVID-19 — is happy to be quilting alongside her peers again.
“In the months that we couldn’t get together at all ... we would just slip in the back door, get supplies, and go back out to making quilts that we would donate to Foster Love Bell County or sell to benefit the Belton Senior Activity Center,” she said. “We had lost that ability to get together and quilt, which is very comforting. But now, of course, we can get together and that makes everything better. It helps everybody have a better outlook.”
Owens added that the quilts for sale will range in price from $25 to $200.
“We hope folks will come out and get a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift,” she said.
Curry agreed.
“We are hard workers and we really want everybody to come out and buy something for Christmas,” she said. “And if you don’t find anything you want, you can buy one to donate to Foster Love Bell County. That’s one of our main (nonprofit organizations) that we give to. If you don’t see anything you like then just buy a little quilt for a kid, you know?”