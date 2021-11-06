Lue “Lucy” Osborn gave Suzann Fogelman Madeley and Jay Fogelman a lifetime of love, beginning in 1953.
Osborn was more than the Temple family’s maid, she was often introduced as “part of the family,” the children’s primary mother figure in the absence of their busy parents.
The longtime Temple resident died Oct. 25 at age 87.
More than a decade ago, Osborn was featured in a Temple Daily Telegram article that described the close bond she and the children formed during her employment, similar to family themes shown in “The Help,” a 2011 movie based on the bestselling novel about black maids working in white Jackson, Miss., households in the early 1960s.
In 2011, the brother and sister came back to Temple from Austin to take Osborn to see the movie.
“My brother Jay Fogelman and I came to Temple to take Lucy to see ‘The Help,’” Madeley told the Telegram. “Before we came, I arranged for a TDT reporter to meet us after the show, and she interviewed us, and our picture with Lucy was on the front page of the paper. Lucy was famous and was so excited.”
Born on Feb. 26, 1934, “her real name is Lue Creasy Mae Osborn, although I always thought it was Lucretia, but we always called her Lucy,” Madeley said.
A visitation for Osborn is scheduled 3-6 this afternoon at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, 718 S. Seventh St. in Temple. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson.
Osborn is survived by two daughters and a son.
In 2011, Osborn, a caregiver at a nursing home in her later years, told the Telegram she was never treated like a servant by the Fogelmans. The movie’s time frame overlaps with the time Osborn worked for the Fogelmans, with some similarities but many differences.
“When their mother was having a party and people were coming in she would say ‘This is Lucy, she’s here to help you and serve you, and she’s part of the family,’” she said.
Fogelman, also interviewed for the article, said his parents weren’t racist or prejudiced as many characters in the movie were portrayed.
Osborn watched the children when the adult Fogelmans were out of town, which was frequent.
“Our parents were gone a lot,” Fogelman said. “Lucy was definitely a primary mother figure. She wasn’t just someone who came into our home.”
Madeley said she could relate to the childhood storyline of Skeeter, a lead character cared for as a youngster by Constantine, the family maid.
Osborn told the Telegram she enjoyed that part of the movie, too.
“It brought back memories, because I went everywhere with them,” she said.
Fogelman said in 2011 that he felt fortunate to sit in a theater with his sister and Osborn to watch a movie set in an era they had all shared.
“It’s rare; we’re lucky,” he said in the interview. “Suzy and I feel honored to be here with Lucy. She’s amazing, she’s sweet and she was never mean and always fair. She was nurturing ... just a beautiful lady.”
“My sister is a caregiver and I guess I am, too, since I’m a doc,” Fogelman said. “That’s what happens when you have a great mommy.”
The siblings lost touch with Osborn for numerous years, but reconnected in 1992 when Madeley and Fogelman’s father, Stanley Fogelman, died. After that, the three maintained frequent contact on birthdays and holidays with occasional visits.
Madeley said Osborn garnered some fame after the Telegram’s article about them was published on Aug. 28, 2011.
“I remember she said after the article was in the paper, she became a celebrity at her church,” Madeley said. “No one had ever called her Lucy, but that Sunday at church, her friends called her Miss Lucy, and she got such enjoyment from that.”