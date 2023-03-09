A Belton man who stabbed a victim so violently that he was eviscerated was caught in the act by a roommate who fled into a wooded area and called 911, according to an arrest affidavit.
Affidavit: Belton suspect planned to 'take out' eviscerated victim
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
