BELTON — Falls County Sheriff Richard “Ricky” Martin Scaman III has been indicted by a grand jury for an alleged sexual assault and assault of a public servant.
The first count of the Falls County indictment issued Monday alleges on Aug. 5 that Scaman — arrested by the Texas Rangers — intentionally sexually touched a woman without her consent.
Count two said Scaman knowingly injured the same woman by groping and inappropriately touching her sexually.
The woman in the first two counts of the indictment was a city of Marlin public servant who Scaman knew, according to the indictment.
In the third count, the indictment claims Scaman sexually harassed the victim by making unwelcome sexual advances or asking her for sexual favors or other conduct of a sexual nature. The victim didn’t welcome the behavior, which occurred when Scaman “was then and there acting under color of his office as a public servant, namely, Falls County Sheriff.”
A fourth count claimed Scaman on about April 1 made “unwelcome sexual advances” or asked for sexual favors from another woman — made clear by reportedly groping her. Scaman allegedly made his intentions and desires known through his office as sheriff, the indictment said.
The fifth count said Scaman assaulted the second woman — an employee at the Falls County Jail — and hurt her by pushing her against a wall and sexually groping her.
After his arrest Monday, Scaman taken at 3:15 p.m. to the Bell County Jail. He was officially charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of official oppression and one of assault on a public servant, jail records show.
He posted $195,000 in total bonds and was released at 8:19 p.m. Monday — five hours later. He was not granted personal recognizance bonds, according to Bell County Deputy Chief Chuck Cox. The bonding company that aided Scaman was located in Falls County.
A Telegram call to Falls County Judge Jay Elliott about Scaman’s status as sheriff was not returned by press time Tuesday.
The Falls County Sheriff’s office said chief deputy Derick Johnson is the acting sheriff. Johnson wasn’t available Tuesday to comment, and it was unknown if Scaman was in his office.
This wasn’t the first time Falls County female employees filed complaints and lawsuits against Scaman. Those claims were for sexual assault and sexual harassment. The cases, filed in 2018, were dismissed.