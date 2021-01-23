BELTON — A lot of people have been coming to the Sami Show at the Bell County Expo Center, Sammie Dwyer, show owner, said Saturday morning. Held in the Assembly Hall, with wider-than-normal aisles and masks required, the arts and crafts show continues today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“They’re coming to Belton because so many of the other shows are cancelling,” she said.
The coronovirus pandemic has forced most Sami Shows to be canceled since last January, she said.
“The line of people was out the door,” she said. “People want to get out.”
Saturday was the first Sami Show for Kim Carney of Taylor and Marsha Justice of Round Rock, who welcomed guests to their K&M Crafting Booth.
“We’ve been doing this for six months,” Carney said of their enterprise.
They have homemade crafts, woodwork and a lot of things made with their vinyl cutting Cricut machine.
“Our biggest sellers at all our shows are tissue jars made of Mason jars,” Carney said.
Glow blocks with slogans are their other top seller, she said. Shadow boxes are their third biggest seller.
One shadow box says: “Coffee and friends make the perfect blends.” Another: “The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.”
Nearby at the 2nd Chance Silverware Jewelry booth, Chris Underwood of Waco said bracelets and rings made of spoon handles are popular.
He’s done Sami shows for about three years.
“I usually have a real good crowd,” he said. “This stuff is really unique.”
Years ago, he said, he was looking for a unique way to make money and silverware jewelry looked like a good opportunity.
“I used to be a factory worker,” he said. “They closed the factory so I’m doing it full time now.”
It’s soft metal, so he can bend it with a bending tool, he said. Some of the jewelry designs are his ideas.
“I’m a member of a Facebook group, and we all exchange ideas,” he said. “Somebody will come up with something and then we’ll all be doing it.”
Another booth that appealed to the eye was operated by Diane Harding of Holiday Farms in Lampasas. Most of it was something to eat. She had rows of mouth-watering divinity, fudge, pralines and brittle.
“It’s really good,” she said. “My favorite is cheesecake fudge.”
Holiday Farms has been turning out goodies for more than 30 years, she said, and has been coming to the Sami Show since it opened.
Peggy Barr of Bedford said her Boutique has long been a Sami Show regular.
“I was here in December,” she said. “It was a really good show.”
Faux leather leggings are popular, she said. She also has Valentine T-shirts.
“The other thing I have that’s really popular are Judy Blue Jeans,” she said. She had them with holes or without.
“Lots of things are on sale right now because it’s the end of the season,” she said. “We’re going to have spring clothing in next month.”
Elegance by G3, operated by Penny and Robert Gonzales of Aransas Pass, spread the aroma of scented candles—all made of soy—poured into molds of turtles, crosses, logs and prickly pears.
“You won’t find this anywhere else,” he said. “They’ll come from 30-40 feet away and say, ‘What is that you’ve got burning?’ We don’t have anything burning.”