BELTON — Regulations restricting outdoor burning won’t continue for now following a decision by the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday.
After repealing the burn ban put in place last week due to local rains, Commissioners chose not to reemployment the ban during their regular meeting. Officials said they would continue to monitor the situation in the county in case a ban is needed.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said that while some conditions for putting a ban in place have been met, it is not enough to reinstate the ban just yet.
“I am good if we hold off another week and just watch it throughout the week,” Mahlstedt said. “And, if (conditions) change drastically we can re-evaluate it.”
One of the criteria the county is still meeting is being over 500 on the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index.
Two surrounding counties, McLennan and Falls, are currently under their own burn bans, another conditions the county looks at when considering its own ban.
Mahlstedt said that despite the rain the western side of the county is currently seeing drier conditions than the eastern side. This is measured through the moisture content in 10-hour fuels such as grasses.
While the area did see some rain last week, Mahlstedt said the county did see some small fires though none were serious.
Unlike last week officials pointed out that there currently is no rain forecasted for the county in the coming week, with temperatures expected to drop especially at night.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county will consider the burn ban again in two weeks during the Commissioner Court’s next meeting. If conditions in the county worsen before that time, Blackburn said he could put in place a temporary burn ban that would last seven days until it would need approval by Commissioners.