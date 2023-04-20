A 41-year-old Temple man was arrested on a felony warrant after he was stopped for riding a bicycle without a headlamp.
featured
Man arrested on warrant during bike ride
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton woman arrested for allegedly stealing packages in South Temple
- Baylor Scott & White to close its Temple RV park for patients
- Jeremy Cruz, Jr., age 25, of Temple, died April 5, 2023
- UPDATE: Police catch suspect in shooting near Temple College
- Louisiana woman arrested in Temple shooting
- Pioneer tribute: Log cabin originally built in 1840s restored near Lott
- Videos shown at Marks trial highlight concerns about victims
- Marks trial begins with testimony from victim’s mother
- 18,000 cows killed in dairy farm explosion
- Some home video deleted after 2 disappeared, witnesses testify during Marks trial