BELTON — A combined ceremony honored 2020 and 2021 Temple College graduates Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
In her welcome remarks, Christina Ponce, Temple College president, told the students they had earned a degree that no one could take away.
“I encourage you to follow your dreams and keep learning,” she said, and expressed hope that many of them would go on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“We are very proud of you, and you can know that your Temple College family will always be here cheering you on.”
She honored members of the board of trustees and college faculty and staff. She then recognized such groups as veterans and parents, spouses, children and friends of graduates. Finally, she had the graduates stand and applaud these people for all their support.
“Think about those who are watching this special moment as you graduate from college,” she said. “Help them get a college degree. Invest in others.”
In the crowd, Tracey Barrientes of Cedar Park said she came to watch the graduation of Joyce Haywood of Temple. In 1996 she taught Haywood geometry at Ellison High School, and they have kept in touch.
“We talk in the morning every day,” she said, while they’re both getting ready for work. Haywood is a dental assistant. Barrientes teaches human dynamics to state employees.
“We’re in a book study together,” she said. “I know all her kids. I’ve been to all their graduations. She’s one of those special kids that touches your heart and it keeps on going.”
Phillip Freedman, a TC chemistry professor, said this was his first graduation ceremony with the college. Having to teach online classes during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, he said.
“They’ve stepped up to the challenge,” he said of the students. “They’ve really done a good job this year.”
His chemistry and physics classes were able to meet in person once a week for lab work, he said, which helped greatly.
Before the ceremony, three of the graduates, Alyssa Nira, Averiana Valerio and Gia Delgado, said they took their classes online at the Taylor campus.
“It wasn’t easy, but we got through it,” Nira said.
She plans to enroll in Angelo State University and wants to do early childhood teaching. She had a good experience at Temple College, she said, and particularly enjoyed her psychology studies, “just learning about how people perceive things.”
Valerio said she and Nira are buddies. She plans to attend Angelo State University in pursuit of an accounting degree.
“I like the teachers,” she said of TC. “They were understanding with everything that’s going on. During the pandemic it was harder to view the classes, with electricity going out and everything.”
Delgado said her time at TC was great.
“They have really nice professors and really nice staff, too,” she said.
She’s going into the U.S. Navy, she said, in the advanced electronics computer field.