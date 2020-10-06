Hundreds of thousands of dollars are pouring into the Texas House District 54 race, according to new campaign finance reports released this week.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, outraised his challenger, Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams, from June 1 through Sept. 24.
Buckley, a first-term legislator who represents West Bell County and Lampasas County, raised $435,989 while Williams, an Army veteran, brought in $336,235.
During the first six months of the year, Williams outraised Buckley, but the Salado Republican had more cash on hand than the Harker Heights Democrat.
That is still the case. Buckley, 54, has $303,905 in the bank. Williams, 47, has $164,094 in her coffers.
Williams spent more than Buckley, a veterinarian. She used $132,484 on expenditures while Buckley spent $20,675.
District 54 is one of 22 seats the Texas Democratic Party is aiming to flip this cycle to gain control of the House. Democrats only need to win nine Republican districts and keep their current seats to take control of the lower chamber.
On the other side of Bell County, state Rep. High Shine, R-Temple, may be unopposed as he seeks another term, but he still raised a chunk of change. Shine brought in $12,400 and spent $6 for checking account fees.
Shine — who represents District 55 — has more cash on hand than either of the West Bell County candidates who may join him in the House in January. He has $434,908 in the bank.
Shine is seeking his third consecutive term since returning to the House in 2016. This will be his overall fifth term as a legislator after serving two terms from 1987 to 1991.
In state Senate District 24, incumbent Lakeway Republican Dawn Buckingham significantly outraised her opponent, Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker.
The senator — who represents 17 counties, stretching from Bell County to southwest Travis County and Bandera to Abilene — raised $219,865 to Tucker’s $47,686.
Buckingham, an ophthalmologist, also spent more than Tucker, a rancher and former teacher. She used $70,584 in expenditures to his $35,974.
On top of that, the first-term senator has a gargantuan savings account. Buckingham has $931,080 in cash on hand. Tucker has $18,264.
Early voting starts Tuesday and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.