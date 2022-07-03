MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — People drifted into Kleypas Park early Sunday afternoon, the Billy Holt Band started rocking at about 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks display over Lake Belton blasted off at about 8:30 p.m.
People swam in the nearby city pool, danced, sampled the various food trucks, watched their children romp on the playground and took in the display.
Jim Snyder, organizer of the event and spokesman for the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department, said that due to COVID the city had a smaller celebration last year.
“We’re glad to be able to do something for the community again,” he said. “It took a lot of planning and preparation.”
The city put a fire engine at the fireworks launching site on the opposite shore of Lake Belton, he said, and Moffat Volunteer Fire Department provided a brush truck. Police officers and firefighters were on hand at Kleypas Park.
Dalton Rice, city manager, said the city has wanted to get back into community events.
“This is a great example of the community coming together,” he said. “They’ve always done events. We’re just trying to keep the tradition going. This event wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers and city employees. It’s just a family-friendly event.”
Early on, Mark and Kristin Wilkerson of Moody picked a shady spot to sit down, along with Bubba Scheible, 65, of Bishop.
“We’re going to take advantage of all the vendors and help support the city,” Kristin said.
She’s originally from Fort Worth, she said, but Mark grew up in Morgan’s Point Resort. They would just be hanging out with family and friends, she said.
“I’ll be sitting right here and enjoying it,” Scheible said. “Maybe I’ll have me a few cold beers.”
Walking through the grassy park were Ashley and Benito Hernandez of Morgan’s Point Resort, with their daughter, Brooke’lynn, 3. Nearby were her brother-in-law, Abraham Hernandez, and his wife, Chrisey, and their daughter, Adeline, 5.
Ashley said it was their first time to the park and that they planned to have fun and enjoy the fireworks display with the children.
Ian Cales and Parker Dorsett welcomed people at the Kona Ice food truck. Cales said they had extra flavors for summer, but retained their 10 basic flavors.
“That’s what sets Kona apart,” he said. “The customers can mix their own flavors.”
Those flavors ranged from Tiger’s Blood to Pina Colada.
Dorsett said they use non-artificial sweeteners.
“We do a lot of fundraisers for Little League, birthday parties, schools, youth sports and booster clubs,” he said. “We give up to 25 percent of our sales back.”
Wendy Espinoza of Temple waited on customers at the Taqueria Mi Lindo Nayarit. They had tacos, tortas, corn in a cup and drinks. They’re regularly at the food truck park on South Main Street in Temple, she said.
Melinda Pulliza of Temple, one of the owners of Edge Barbershop at State Highway 317 and West Adams Avenue, said she was promoting the barbershop and having fun.
“I know a lot of people in Morgan’s Point,” she said. “It’s a great little community.”
She said one of the owners, Louis Guillaud, lives in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Amanda and Asa Balz of Troy were promoting their home enterprise, “Sugar Coated Sweets.” They started selling cinnamon rolls, brownies, cake pops and other sweets about seven months ago, she said.
“We’re building a pretty good client base,” she said.