Bell County baker Lilian Halabi has a knack for turning her creative visions into artistic cakes.
On Sunday, Halabi, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights and a wedding venue in Belton, competed in and won the first episode of Halloween Wars on the Food Network — a series in its 11th season.
“All together, this is my fifth competition on the Food Network,” she told the Telegram. “The first one I did was Cake Wars in 2017. At first, the whole idea of being a contestant on a show was scary and nerve wrecking … but I’ve learned so much.”
Halabi said her continued participation in competitions has helped her develop a better sense of time management, attention to detail and teamwork.
“Those are things that the judges always look for every time I compete,” she said.
This season is no different, and Halabi felt prepared when Halloween War’s first challenge tasked contestants with designing the best cake that depicted a possessed toy.
Her team — which includes bakers Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess — elected to fabricate a cake of a girl creating her own toy.
“Zak Bagans of Ghosts Adventures is the one that’s actually leading the show, and he’s the one who appears on the TV set telling us what the challenge is going to be,” Halabi said. “He was talking to us about this doll that he has in his museum that looks very sweet … but when you look into her eyes you can see her soul.”
That anecdote was the foundation for her team’s design.
“We took that inspiration and we made a doll of our own,” Halabi said. “But our story is about a girl who took parts and pieces from other toys to build her own doll. When everybody was looking at (the cake) they said, ‘Dang this is scary’ but we said, ‘Well you said you wanted scary so we gave you scary.’”
That storyline and execution pushed Halabi’s team — the Ghosts with the Most — to the next round of the competition.
“It’s every baker’s dream to be on shows like this — especially when you’re self taught,” Halabi said. “There’s so much talent in one room and everybody is passionate about what they’re doing ... so winning the first challenge feels really good. It doesn’t mean things are going to get easier but it’s an honor to be part of it.”
The businesswoman hopes more people tune into the rest of the season.
“I want people to tune in at 8 p.m. this coming Sunday and watch the next episode (on Food Network),” Halabi said. “It’s going to be a really cool and interesting episode. It’s about folklore and it’s going to have stuff from all over the world.”
Outrageous Pumpkins
Temple resident Kristina Patenaude also is scheduled to appear on the Food Network, when Outrageous Pumpkins begins airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“The four-episode series features seven extraordinarily talented pumpkin carvers that duke it out in an outdoor pumpkin competition,” Ariane Arroyo, a spokeswoman for the Food Network, said in a news release. “Each week the carvers have outrageous challenges to execute their intricate Halloween designs to impress judges.”
This season’s winner will win $25,000, according to the Food Network.
Patenaude, a multimedia artist and designer, won her first pumpkin carving contest during college — an experience that sparked her passion for pumpkin carving.
“During the fall, she carves pumpkins for local businesses, teaches pumpkin carving classes for children and continues to perfect her skills,” Arroyo said. “Kristina is ready to prove herself as a force to be reckoned with on the pumpkin carving scene.”