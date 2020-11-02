After weeks of preparation by various county departments, polling locations around Bell County are now ready for Election Day crowds.
Elections Department Chief Deputy Jeannette Compean said the training of election judges and poll workers last week went well, as well as the setup of polling locations across the county. She said election and technology services workers were at each location setting up machines and distributing disinfection supplies.
Forty-one voting locations will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with voters able to cast a ballot at any location in the county, Compean said.
“So far, we are just working to set up all of the locations and making sure each location has everything that they need in all of their disinfectant supplies as well,” Compean said. “We have our IT department helping to set up and making sure everything is working for tomorrow.”
On Election Day, despite fully staffed polling locations, voters will not know how long the waits at each site after delays to a new system.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Monday that the county would not have a system this election for voters to track the length of lines at various polling places. The county’s election department had tried to develop a system after request from the local Republican and Democratic parties, but did not have enough time.
The system would have allowed voters to see regularly updated counts of the number of people in each voting location’s line, allowing them to choose where to go.
“We worked diligently to try and get an app developed that would allow voters the opportunity to see where the lines are on Election Day, but we simply couldn’t get it adequately tested and deployed within the timeframe we had to work with,” Blackburn said. “And, without adequate testing, it could have created more problems than we were trying to solve. We’ll work hard to try and have one ready for next election.”
Compean said each polling location will have about 10 to 15 polling machines, as well as two or three sign-in machines per location. There will be 10 to 15 poll workers per polling site, she said.
Technology Services Director Adam Ward told Bell County Commissioners Monday that his department would be helping out the Elections Department on Tuesday.
Ward said the IT department will have about one worker per four polling locations, with each worker rotating every 20 minutes to a new voting site. These workers will help cut down on possible technical issues at each of the locations.
“We have 11 of our folk identified who are going to be working rotations at basically four polling locations each,” Adam Ward said. “They are getting some additional training today on some of the issues that we saw during the early voting.”
Compean said she and the Elections Department are working to educate voters on where they can vote and setting up a phone line that they can call with questions.
Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said during the Commissioners Court workshop Monday he would be sending some people from his office to help the Elections Department manage the phones.