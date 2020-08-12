Firefighters from Temple Fire & Rescue and Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department tackled a grass fire near Lake Belton High School Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze was near the intersection of State Highway 317 and Prairie View Road. A trailer towing a mobile home hit an overhead power line that sparked the dry vegetation. Lake Belton High had no power for about an hour.
A badly burned rattlesnake greeted a firefighter but it was killed to keep it from suffering and for the safety of the firefighters.
A burn ban is currently in effect for Bell County.
Wildfire risk remains high as temperatures for the remainder of this week are forecast to remain over 100 degrees, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.