A Florida man received a 30-year prison sentence Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two minors while he lived at Fort Hood.
Michael James Wier, 31, of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.
He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and will be monitored for life after he completes his sentence, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ruled Wednesday.
Wier admitted to sexually assaulting two minors — both under the age of 12 — while residing on Fort Hood between May 2008 and January 2011, the news release said.
The FBI, U.S Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Frazier and Mary Kucera prosecuted Wier.