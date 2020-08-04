The body of a man located near Granger matches the description of a missing Austin man, Williamson County investigators said.
Mark Yarbrough, 63, a message therapist, was reported missing after he last seen alive at 8:20 p.m. on July 27. He was on his way to visit a friend in Granger but never arrived, Detective Gary Haston, lead investigator for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division, said during a news conference Monday.
A body was found at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near County Road 328 in Granger. It was sent for an autopsy to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, and the results haven’t been received yet, spokeswoman Patricia Gutierrez said Tuesday morning.
The events surrounding the disappearance of Yarbrough are suspicious, Haston said.
The body, believed by Haston to be that of Yarbrough, was found 400 to 500 meters off the rural road. Haston said it was not located on his friend’s property, but car keys and a wallet were found along with a wrecked vehicle.
“We’re sorry we were unable to find him alive,” Haston said during the news conference.
Haston said he couldn’t say if Yarbrough’s body showed any signs of trauma because of the ongoing investigation.
K9s and deputies found the body in a previously searched area, he said.
More than 3,000 acres were searched by air and foot by volunteers and agencies, Gutierrez said.
Although several people were interviewed and the body was located through tips received, more help is needed to help solve the questions related to Yarbrough’s disappearance, Haston said.
Anyone who saw Yarbrough alive before he left for Granger or at any point during the last seven days is asked to call Detective Pete Parks or Detective Rudy Pena at 512-943-1313, Haston said.