With a resurgence of hospitalizations across Texas, a therapy for people in the early stages of COVID-19 could help cut the number of people admitted to the hospital, a Baylor Scott & White doctor said.
Monoclonal antibodies is a treatment both President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received upon testing positive for COVID-19.
The treatment has been shown to keep more people with the virus out of the hospital, Dr. Robert Gottlieb of Baylor Scott & White said in a recent interview.
“Baylor Scott & White is one of the earliest adopters of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies in the country,” Gottlieb said, noting the health care system’s research into the treatment. “We had the foresight and planning to ensure that we gave optimal care to patients served in the Baylor Scott & White service territory.”
He said Baylor Scott & White is one of the highest users of the therapy in the country because they understood its value in its early stage “and it was key to the success with our patients, and the road to recovery.”
It is a one-time treatment and shouldn’t be a replacement for vaccination, Gottlieb said.
It’s important, Gottlieb said, for patients to get the monoclonal treatment in the early stages of the disease, before they might require hospitalization and before the viral load of the disease gets too high. The antibodies block the interaction of the cells and decrease the ability of the virus to grow.
“What they do, they provide your body the jumpstart” of fighting the disease early, Gottlieb said.
“Your body will take seven to 10 days, or seven to 14 days, to start producing the antibodies directed against the virus,” he said.
“What you’re doing is giving your immune system a head start by already preloading your body with the antibodies to start clearing the virus early.”
Thus far, the antibodies — similar to treatments used for cancer, autoimmune disorders, organ transplants and other medical issues — haven’t received the criticism that a small but fervent number of physicians and scientists have given the COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Dr. Shelley Cole, a local physician who is among those championing treatment with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and zinc, said, “I believe we can use cheap, effective medications early.”
But recent decisions have made the use of the monoclonal antibodies cheap, as they should be able to be obtained in Texas at many locations at no cost with a doctor’s prescription.
Add to that the FDA has expanded the number of people eligible to get the monoclonal treatment.
Gottlieb said early on the FDA limited the treatment to patients considered high risk. With more doses manufactured, the FDA widened the criteria for getting the infusion.
It gives doctors a better way to treat COVID than when the pandemic started.
“In March of 2020 we didn’t have any therapies, so we grasped at straws,” Gottlieb said, noting they tried to repurpose other medications in the hope they would have something that might work against COVID.
The monoclonal antibodies, he noted, are a therapy developed specifically for COVID treatment that decreases the viral load and helps patients decrease hospitalization.
Which version a patient uses could make a difference. Webmd.com reports that as the coronavirus mutates, some monoclonal antibodies targeted for the “original form of the virus may become less helpful.”
Webmd.com noted the U.S. government stopped distribution of Lilly’s monoclonal antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, after evidence showed they weren’t as effective against new variants of the virus.
But other monoclonal antibodies remain helpful, webmd.com reported, quoting Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina, that “consumers should know that Regeneron (does work) against the delta variant.”
Gottlieb said that to his knowledge, all three authorized monoclonal antibodies work against the delta variant, which appears to have become the dominant strain in the United States.
Now it’s a matter of getting treatment when needed.
Gottlieb said there are plenty of COVID tests around, with the PCR being more sensitive, and people with symptoms should take a test.
“If you have symptoms that you are convinced are COVID, it’s important to decrease the time between diagnosis and treatment. If you have access to a rapid test and you’re convinced it’s going to be positive,” he said, you need to get that positive test documented so you can establish your eligibility for the monoclonal antibody treatment.
People need to be sure they can get test results within 24 hours, he said, to get treated quicker.
Anyone with questions should consult their doctors.
“There are some providers that may not be aware of the evidence yet,” Gottlieb said, urging people to check it out. “Now we have effective pharmacotherapy.”