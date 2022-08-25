Three Bell County bicyclists are headed north to Wichita Falls this weekend for the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred — a 100-mile bicycle ride that is historically held in 100-degree heat.
This year, Dr. Stephen Sewell, Rod Houston and Frank Jennings will dedicate their one-day ride, beginning on Saturday, to Family Promise of East Bell County. It is the second straight year for them to do so.
Houston, the board director for Family Promise of East Bell County, said their team is aiming to spread awareness about the Temple-based nonprofit organization while also fundraising for its ongoing initiatives.
“Family Promise’s work is so incredible, and it means so much to us,” he said. “It’s our goal to raise an additional $100,000 to divert families from homelessness and to help those who have become homeless to move through the Guest Shelter Program and go on to live productive lives. We encourage anyone who can to support our effort at $1, $10 or more per mile online at familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.”
Rucker Preston, the executive director of Family Promise of East Bell County, is appreciative of the outpouring of support that area residents — like Houston, Jones, Jennings and Sewell — have repeatedly shown over the last couple of years.
“It’s amazing to be in a community where so many people and leaders care about children and families who are homeless, the most vulnerable of our neighbors,” he said. “Our desire is to serve every child and family who comes to us for help during the crisis of homelessness, empowering them on to a new life of self-sustainability.”
Preston stressed how Family Promise of East Bell County — which provided 1,735 nights of shelter and meals to families experiencing homelessness in the first half of 2022 — would not be able to succeed in the work that it does daily without the generosity from Bell County residents, churches and organizations.
“With a higher demand for services, more resources are required,” he said. “We’re excited to be able to serve twice as many people when we open the Promise House later this year.”
Online donations may be made to Family Promise of East Bell County for family service programs, for room furnishings at The Promise House, or for the second phase of construction at The Promise House site — a projected $1.5 million project that will include eight transitional homes for families that completed the nonprofit’s “guest program.”
“The transitional homes will serve as an interim stage for families who step into a higher level of independence while looking for a long-term housing solution,” Family Promise of East Bell County posted to its website.