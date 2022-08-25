Cycling team

Family Promise of East Bell County cycling advocates Dr. Stephen Sewell, left, Frank Jennings and Rod Houston pose with their bikes in front of The Promise House. The new facility is currently under construction.

 Courtesy photo

Three Bell County bicyclists are headed north to Wichita Falls this weekend for the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred — a 100-mile bicycle ride that is historically held in 100-degree heat.

