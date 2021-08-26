Temple Fire & Rescue Station No. 3, located at 3606 Midway Drive, will be temporarily closed for three months while the facility is treated for mold, city officials announced Thursday evening.
Crews will be staged at the nearby Temple EMS station at 2986 S. Thornton Lane. While crews are relocated, the city will expedite some additional renovations that were scheduled for the building, city spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
Renovations are expected to take about three months, she said.
“For the safety of our crews and staff, personnel will temporally relocate to a nearby facility,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “We don’t anticipate any significant impact to response times as a result of this relocation.”
Crews will be in and out of the station throughout the course of the renovations, Arreguin said.