Hill Country Community Action, an agency dedicated to providing resources to low-income children and families and the elderly in Central Texas, is seeking volunteers to assist with delivering food to seniors through the Meals on Wheels programs it manages in Temple and Belton.
Lori Schaefer, the Belton Senior Activity Center’s director, said each route that needs to be filled takes approximately one hour and a half to complete.
“It is important to our seniors to have a nutritious meal, a friendly face to see each day, some conversation and most importantly a daily well check,” Schaefer said. “Volunteers would pick up meals from the Belton Senior Center, (842 Mitchell St. in Belton), and deliver them to seniors in Belton or Temple.”
She told the Telegram how the local Meals on Wheels program has even saved lives in past years.
“I’ve been working for this company for 22 years and we had an incident several years ago where we couldn’t get a gentleman to the door on a Friday, which was super unusual,” she said. “After having the Temple Police Department do a wellness check, he was found on the floor in a diabetic coma. He wouldn’t have made it to Monday had nobody found him.”
The program’s volunteers are typically assigned to a single route each week, which can average anywhere from eight to 15 stops — stops that Schaefer believes often end in friendships.
“We want them to get to know one specific group of people and learn their ways … because there have been many friendships developed that way,” she said.
The Belton center director previously highlighted how new volunteers allow more seniors, who are on the waiting list, to be added to a roster.
“At this time because we are really growing, and it’s a matter of being able to process them and assign them to a route,” she said. “When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, we went up to 600 meals a day. Although most of that has dropped off, we have found that there are still some seniors that are not able to get out there and navigate a grocery store … so some of our routes have gotten too big.”
The Meals on Wheels program serves nearly 200 seniors in Temple and more than 50 seniors in Belton on a daily basis, according to Hill Country Community Action.
For further information on how to volunteer, residents can contact Schaefer by phone at 254-939-1170 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.