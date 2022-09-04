BELTON — The 2022 Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center wound up four days of activities at midnight Sunday.
“The fair has been great,” said Tim Stephens, executive director of the expo.
The concerts on the outdoor stage every night were part of the draw, he said. Added into the mix was the demolition derby Friday night and professional bull riding on Saturday and Sunday.
“The weather’s been really nice,” he said. “That’s helped the crowds, too, and made the fairgrounds very enjoyable.”
On Sunday afternoon, the sun was brighter than the day before, but there were still a lot of people touring the outdoor midway. There were carnival rides and foodstuffs galore, and scores of thrilled children.
One of the new additions at this year’s fair was Myallindianshop, operated by Madhavi Gali of Seguin. She had colorful quilts, table runners and pillowcases, all hand-made and all Indian-themed.
She also had jewelry and kaftan dresses.
“Some of them I make,” she said, such as the pillowcases and kantha quilts. Some of the other items she gets from India.
Her best sellers are parasols, quilts and jewelry, she said.
“Anybody might buy,” she said. “Most of my customers are non-Indian.”
Her wares are something different, she said.
“Each piece of my quilts and table runners is unique,” she said.
The livestock exposition building was filled with people taking in the petting zoo and a livestock show. And there were a lot of vendor booths to visit. One of these was C&E Favors, operated by Connie Martin, a full-time social worker, and Elsira Preston, a. U.S. Army master sergeant.
Preston said they started C&E Favors in May 2020.
“We’re an event preparation team,” she said. “We do parties”
They make custom chocolates, party favors and decorations, Preston said.
“We do set-up and take-down for parties,” she said. That includes birthday parties, office parties, and military welcomes and farewells.
“We do party-in-a-box,” Preston said. “So if they’re not doing it here, we can ship it to them.”
“We call ourselves a one-stop shop, because we do it all for you,” Martin said.
This was their first time at the Central Texas State Fair, and Preston said it went well for them. Next weekend they’ll be at a festival in Harker Heights.
The booth next door, titled Amazing Grace Mission, was operated by Rodney and Kathy Houle of Abilene.
“We live in a fifth wheel and travel all over Texas,” he said. “We set up our booth at fairs, festivals and flea markets.
“We show three things God wants you to know and then we ask two questions,” he said. “Are you 50%, 75% or 100% sure that if you died today you would go to heaven?”
Then they read I Corinthians 15:1-4 and talk about the gospel, he said.
Their list of three things God wants people to know, he said, are that God cannot lie, as indicated in Titus 1:2; God cannot change, Malachi 3:6; and God cannot let anyone into heaven unless they are born again, John 3:3.
“We had eight salvations at this fair,” he said. “And we had seven people make reassurances to Christ. I estimate we’ll give out 1,000 pieces of gospel literature for this fair.”