Temple Independent School District trustees will discuss redistricting at 6 p.m. today — a board meeting during which stakeholders are invited to provide suggestions and make comments to their representatives during a public hearing.
Following the public hearing, Temple ISD’s legal counsel will present an updated “draft illustrative plan” based on 2020 U.S. Census data.
This recently released data showed Temple ISD’s population to have increased to 57,910, according to Austin-based law firm Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP.
Under the current redistricting plan, there would be 8,255 residents in District 1, 8,376 residents in District 2, 8,614 residents in District 3, 8,107 residents in District 4, 8,092 residents in District 5, 8,201 residents in District 6 and 8,265 residents in District 7 — a deviation of 6.3% between the highest and lowest populated districts.
An overview map of the proposed boundaries is available in the school board’s agenda online at bit.ly/3rSPkaX.
This plan, which was last revised on Nov. 17 and could still undergo amendments, would be adopted at a later school board meeting, according to Temple ISD.
Belton ISD redistricting
Last week, Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a resolution that set the stage for redistricting within its school system — a process that began in October 2020.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said the district’s next steps will be to sit down with its legal counsel.
“Our next steps will be … to get new maps drawn, so we can post those out for the public and to make sure that those maps are used for all future BISD elections for the next decade,” he said.
These updated boundaries will become effective on Jan. 1, according to Belton ISD.