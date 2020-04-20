A 17-year-old was shot in the back Sunday, but he wouldn’t cooperate with Temple police officers.
Officers were sent at 5:10 p.m. to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple but the teenager wouldn’t give details about the shooting, where it happened or who shot him.
The teenager wouldn’t pursue charges, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Assault arrests
At about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Temple officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Wood Court for a violent domestic call.
Officers were told a woman was strangled by a man. Temple Police officers saw visible injuries to the victim.
Brendan Wilson, 33, of Temple, was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail. No bond was set by press time.
A man reportedly was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Saturday by his roommate.
A report said officers went to the 2100 block of South Fifth Street, where a man reportedly said he was strangled by Jim Icenogle of Temple.
Icenogle, 59, was taken to the Bell County Jail. He was charged Monday with assault causing injury to a family member and has a third-degree felony hold. His bonds reported $5,000 by press time.