Viking Dig It family day

Melissa Turley-Kocian, left; her son, Alexander Kocian; and her husband, Larry Kocian, use brushes and scoops to dig for Norse runes Saturday in a wading pool filled with sand during the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum “Dig It” family day event in downtown Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The “Dig It” family day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum gave children an opportunity to learn about Vikings of the sea and old Norse ways.

