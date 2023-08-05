The “Dig It” family day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum gave children an opportunity to learn about Vikings of the sea and old Norse ways.
The theme was Viking archaeology, especially underwater archaeology, said Genevieve Stockburger, the museum’s education director.
“We’re making hand crafts — Viking related — like the helmet and sword,” she said. At the Norwegian Society of Texas table, she said, children could learn about Viking ancestry.
Mike Hicks, museum director, said Family Day — held the first Saturday of every month — usually runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Since “Dig It” is always popular, the museum added the extra hour.
“And in this heat, we have air conditioning,” he said. “It all adds up to good things.”
Ryan Griffin of Killeen, with his children Michelle, James and Laurel, said they have been to Family Day before but not the one on archeology. He and Laurel were making a Viking sword out of cardboard.
“Being able to see the exhibits is going to peak their curiosity,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll figure out stuff later on.”
The children thought the treasure map table was “pretty cool,” he said, and James wanted to go where they could dig in the dirt.
Niki Williamson of Houston watched over her daughter, Frankie, 2; her son, Topher, 5; and her niece, Lila, 7. While the girls were coloring, Topher fashioned a Viking ship.
“They’re having a great time,” Williamson said.
“Who were the Vikings?” and “When did they live?” were among the signs on the Norwegian Society of Texas table. Mark Varhaug of Dallas, president, talked to parents and children about Vikings and runes, which are letters used in ancient Germanic languages. He pointed out that museum staff had set up runes throughout the lobby. Children could gather them and use a provided booklet to translate them into English.
The Norwegian Society of Texas has seven chapters in Texas, he said, and is mostly made up of American citizens who came from Norway. But there are a lot of Norwegians working in Texas in oil, shipping or medical technology, he said.
“The Norwegians started their world tour in the 700s,” he said. “They were a farming culture, but they quickly ran out of land.”
During 700-900 A.D., he said, the Norwegian population was growing.
“As they had more family, they needed more land,” he said. “England was their first raiding target.”
At one point, the Norsemen went to Iceland, and finding no one there, they set up a colony. They also went to Greenland, he said, and to some extent got along with the indigenous people. They later went to Newfoundland, their first stop in America, before Columbus, he said. The Vikings later abandoned their settlement, called L’Anse aux Meadows, he said, but children were born to them there.
In one corner of the museum lobby, Samantha Graham of Austin and her sister-in-law, Hallie Graham of Belton, watched Hallie’s children Eleanor, 3, and Hines, 1, dig for runes.
“I think they have more fun digging in the dirt than anything,” Samantha said. “They love the dirt.”
At a nearby table, Tracey Fallis of Morgan’s Point Resort watched over her daughter, Khloe, 10; her son, Wesley, 7; and a friend, Meya Torres, 10.
“We’re making swords,” Tracey said. “Me and my children are Norwegians, so we came to learn a little bit. We started with the Viking ship. They colored it and cut it out. We haven’t done the helmets yet. We’re having a very good time. We appreciate them putting this on. We occasionally come. The last one was the Harry Potter event.”